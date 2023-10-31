The Book On Acting Sheds New Light On The Acting Industry

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Finally! A book on acting like no other! This is THE book to read even before you start on your journey into acting! Learn the facts, truth and reality of the entertainment business and the pursuit of the career called "acting". Sean gives the nuts and bolts of the "real world" of becoming an actor. Dispels any myths and hits you right between the eyes with the truth!

About the author:

As a working actor, Sean Dillingham has appeared in over 190+ commercials and 90+ films and 25 national television series. Sean has had network television appearances on Operation REPO, Discovery ID, Buried in the Backyard, The NightShift, Longmire, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, This is Us, There's Johnny, Yellowstone, Gentified & Better Call Saul!

He has acted alongside Kevin Costner, Tony Danza, Jane Seymour, Patrick Duffy, Roger Bart, Don Ameche, Stacy Keache, John O'Hurley, Andre Braugher, Andy Samberg, Milo Ventimiglia, Bob Odenkirk, America Ferrera, BJ Novak, Ashton Kutcher and more.

Sean has trained with several of the top Improv Troupes in the country including The Second City, The Groundlings, Upright Citizens Brigade and I.O. West.

He has also studied acting with the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute & The Stella Adler Studio of Acting.

What's inside:

- "Making it"- Taking "REAL" Classes

- Acting is a Gypsy lifestyle

- The toughest part of acting

- When is the best time to start

- Becoming a perpetual student...and much much more!

The book is avail through his website at:

All copies are autographed by the author .