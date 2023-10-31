New Opportunities Emerged For Peacebuilding Process

(MENAFN- AzerNews) New opportunities have emerged for the peacebuilding process, said Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the meeting with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Azernews reports.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov gave detailed information about the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories, as well as the activities toward normalization and advancement of the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

FM Bayramov invited the UAE to benefit from possible investment opportunities in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions within the framework of the reconstruction works in the liberated territories.

Highlighting the peace and reintegration processes in the region, Minister Bayramov pointed out that as a result of the anti-terrorist measures implemented by Azerbaijan, the obstacles to the peace negotiations and the reintegration of the Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region had been eliminated.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov underlined that Azerbaijan, as always, is determined to advance the peace agenda in these favorable conditions for the establishment of lasting peace in the region.