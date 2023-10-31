New Opportunities Emerged For Peacebuilding Process

(MENAFN- AzerNews) New opportunities have emerged for the peacebuilding process,
said Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the meeting
with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin
Zayed Al Nahyan, Azernews reports.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov gave detailed information about the
current situation in the region during the post-conflict period,
the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the
liberated territories, as well as the activities toward
normalization and advancement of the peace agenda between
Azerbaijan and Armenia.
FM Bayramov invited the UAE to benefit from possible investment
opportunities in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions
within the framework of the reconstruction works in the liberated
territories.
Highlighting the peace and reintegration processes in the
region, Minister Bayramov pointed out that as a result of the
anti-terrorist measures implemented by Azerbaijan, the obstacles to
the peace negotiations and the reintegration of the Armenian
residents living in the Garabagh region had been eliminated.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov underlined that Azerbaijan, as always,
is determined to advance the peace agenda in these favorable
conditions for the establishment of lasting peace in the
region.
