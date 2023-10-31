Fifty-Two Nationally Recorded Offenses Solved

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
As of 30 October, The employees of the Azerbaijani Internal
Ministry solved 48 crimes registered in the country and 4 crimes
that remained closed from previous periods. This was reported in
the press service of the Interior Ministry, Azernews reports.
It is reported that a total of 90 people were detained and
handed over, including 73 people who were wanted as debtors.
Established 18 facts related to drugs, and 13 facts related to
the seizure and discovery of illegally kept weapons.
Thirty persons suspected of having committed offenses were
detained.
