Enemy Shells Nikopol With Heavy Artillery Three Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening and at night, the enemy army attacked Nikopol district with heavy artillery several times, shelled the community and the district center three times.

"In the evening, the enemy fired heavy artillery at Marhanets community in Nikopol district and shelled the district center itself three times at night," Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak posted on Facebook .

As a result of the shelling, a summer kitchen and an outbuilding caught fire. Firefighters put it out.

Eight private houses, four solar panels, a car and power lines were damaged.

Rescuers continue to inspect the territory of the town.

No casualties were reported.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak/Facebook