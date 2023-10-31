Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 300,810

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to October 31, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 300,810 Russian military personnel, including 870 soldiers over the past day.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .

Moreover, the Ukrainian troops destroyed 5,211 (+21 over the past day) enemy tanks, 9,804 (+29) armored fighting vehicles, 7,227 (+25) artillery systems, 844 (+10) MLRS, 562 (+3) air defense systems, 321 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 5,440 (+21) operational-tactical UAVs, 1,546 (+2) cruise missiles, 20 ships/boats, 1 submarine, 9,590 (+35) vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,016 (+2) special equipment units.

Data are being updated.

As reported, over the past day, 36 combat engagements took place at the front.