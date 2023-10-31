Invaders Hit Five Districts Of Kharkiv Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the settlements of Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kupyansk and Izium districts of Kharkiv region over the past day.

“At night, around 00:40 and 02:00, the enemy shelled Vovchansk twice. The building of a private enterprise was damaged, a private house and a garage were destroyed, and a car was damaged. There were no casualties,” Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov posted on Facebook .

Two multi-story buildings were damaged in Smerch MLRS strike on Borova village in Izium district.

Three private houses were damaged in the village of Perovske, Bohodukhiv district.

In Kupyansk, four cars were damaged in MLRS shelling.

In addition, Veterynarne village of Kharkiv district, Ivashky village of Bohodukhiv district, Dvorichna and Kurylivka in Kupyansk district and other settlements came under enemy fire.

No civilian casualties were recorded over the past day.

In Kupyansk direction, the enemy keeps trying to carry out assault actions. The Ukrainian military repelled two attacks in the area of Synkivka.