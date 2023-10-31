Translogistica Uzbekistan 2023 To Be Held In Tashkent

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 31. The 19th
TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2023 international exhibition will be
held at the Uzexpocenter NVK in Uzbekistan's Tashkent from November
1 through November 3, 2023, Trend reports.
The event is organized by the international exhibition company
Iteca Exhibitions and its partner, ICA Eurasia Group.
Companies from 15 countries will participate in the event,
including Azerbaijan, the Republic of Belarus, Germany, Georgia,
Kazakhstan, China, the Republic of Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, the
UAE, Russia, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and
Switzerland.
The platform is aimed at uniting leading market representatives
and international industry experts, contributing to the improvement
of logistics systems, the development of transport infrastructure,
IT technologies, transport, and logistics, attracting investment,
and contributing to the growth of cargo transportation throughout
Central Asia.
Some of the prominent exhibitors include My Freighter, Qanot
Sharq, Uzbekistan Airways, Teg Heavy Projects, Cotton Logistics,
MSC, Ardena, Ady Express, Alliance Multimodal, Sinocasco,
Azlogista, Uzbekistan Temir Yullari, Uzbekistan Airports, Schmitz
Cargobull, Asstra, and the international Turkmenbashi seaport,
along with Turksib Magistral.
The exhibition will host the SCO International Transport Forum,
the 12th meeting of ECO Transport Ministers, and the International
Aviation Forum Aviation and Logistics 2023 (UALF-2023).
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN31102023000187011040ID1107342091
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.