Translogistica Uzbekistan 2023 To Be Held In Tashkent

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 31. The 19th TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2023 international exhibition will be held at the Uzexpocenter NVK in Uzbekistan's Tashkent from November 1 through November 3, 2023, Trend reports.

The event is organized by the international exhibition company Iteca Exhibitions and its partner, ICA Eurasia Group.

Companies from 15 countries will participate in the event, including Azerbaijan, the Republic of Belarus, Germany, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China, the Republic of Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, the UAE, Russia, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Switzerland.

The platform is aimed at uniting leading market representatives and international industry experts, contributing to the improvement of logistics systems, the development of transport infrastructure, IT technologies, transport, and logistics, attracting investment, and contributing to the growth of cargo transportation throughout Central Asia.

Some of the prominent exhibitors include My Freighter, Qanot Sharq, Uzbekistan Airways, Teg Heavy Projects, Cotton Logistics, MSC, Ardena, Ady Express, Alliance Multimodal, Sinocasco, Azlogista, Uzbekistan Temir Yullari, Uzbekistan Airports, Schmitz Cargobull, Asstra, and the international Turkmenbashi seaport, along with Turksib Magistral.

The exhibition will host the SCO International Transport Forum, the 12th meeting of ECO Transport Ministers, and the International Aviation Forum Aviation and Logistics 2023 (UALF-2023).

