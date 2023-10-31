Wicxindia: The 2023 Empowheraccess Role Models Award Honorees Are A Tribute To Excellence

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 30, 2023 4:24 am - (1888PressRelease) EmpowHERaccess Awards 2023: A Confluence of Vision and Impact, Presented by Women In Cloud and VEEAM Software Ecosystem at #WICxIndia.

To recognize and celebrate exceptional women leaders, Women In Cloud, in partnership with Veeam Software, is thrilled to announce the honorees of the 2023 #empowHERaccess Role Models Awards during the #WICxIndia 2023 Tour.

The #WICxIndia 2023 tour celebrated women and allies' achievements. The tour included 5 in-person events in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi featuring thought-provoking discussions, enlightening keynote speakers, immersive workshops, and award ceremonies.

The Honorees of this year's tour are a distinguished group of 50+ women and allies from various tech and government sectors. Acknowledged for their unparalleled professional accomplishments, contributions, innovation and leadership across diverse fields.

"We gather to salute not just the stellar achievements of these trailblazing women, but also their relentless pursuit in empowering others and bolstering local communities. The #empowHERaccess Role Models Awards are a testament to the incredible strides made and the deep impact generated by these women. In unison, we celebrate each honoree's enduring legacy of brilliance and community betterment," expressed Chaitra Vedullapalli, President of Women In Cloud.

The following honorees were recognized during the #WICxIndia 2023 Tour. The Awards Ceremony took place on September 9, 2023, at JW Marriott in Bangalore, India.

Honorees: Mumbai - Sep1st, 2023

- Nazmeen Ansari, CISA, CEO, Matrix3D Infocom Private Limited

- Suresh Ramani, CEO, TECHGYAN

- Ambica Rajagopal, Group Chief Data and AI Officer, Michelin

- Saloni Vijay, VP| CISO, VOIS (Vodafone Intelligent Solutions)

- Shweta Singh, Chief Data Officer, Tata AiA Life Insurance

Honorees: Bangalore - Sep 8th, 2023

- Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India

- Padmashree S, Scientist & Head of IT, ISRO Satellite Centre

- Jaya Virwani, Global Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Ethics Leader, EY

- Aarthi Singh, CIO, Boeing

- Irina Ghosh, Managing Director, Microsoft

- Pankaj Rai, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Aditya Birla Group

- Unnati Gajjar, Regional Marketing Head, Insight India

- Malarvizhi Kandasamy, Senior Software Engineer, IBM India Private Limited

- Mamatha Niranjan, Professor and Associate Dean PG Studies, ISE Dept, RVCE

- Vidya Prabhu, Associate Director, Kyndryl

- Rashmi Adukoorie, Head of Communications, VMware

- Sweta Kaushik Sinha, Director of Products, Zeta Suite

- Bishakha Jain, Cyber Security Leader, Morgan Stanley

- Vandana Verma Sehgal, CEO, OWASP

- Sonali Jha, CEO, Cumonial Technologies

- Nithya Vishwanathan, Director Cybersecurity, Unilever

- Nisha Tijare, Inside Head Sales, Veeam Software

- Sandhya Prabhakar, Information Security Manager, Boeing

- Padma Subramanian, Co-Founder & CEO, Fyrii

- Ameeta Roy, CIO, RED Hat

- Abhishek Jani, CEO, Fairtrade Foundation

- Swathi Kulkarni, Student

- Moushmi Kamat, Microsoft Alliance Leader, Kyndryl

- Uma Rudhran, Vice President, Infrastructure & Cyber Security Services, Fiserv

- Charane Veeri, Student, RVIT

- Nandan Kamath, Principal Lawyer, LawNk

- Deepthi Bopaiah, CEO, Go Sports Foundation

- Dr. K N Subramanya, Principle, RVCE

Honorees: Delhi - Sep14th, 2023

- Smt. Dr. Neeta Verma, Director General (IT), Election Commission of India

- Smt. Dr. Neena Pahuja, Executive Member, NCVET, Ministry of Skill Development

- Smt. Lily Prasad, CTO, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India

- Smt. Dr. Virginia Sharma, India Marketing Lead, Google Cloud

- Smt. Deepali Naair, Group Chief Marketing Officer, CK Birla Group

- Smt. Dr. Charru Malhotra, Professor (ICT&eGov) and Head, ICT, IIPA

- Smt. Dr. Sumana Arora, Senior Consultant (Health), Niti Aayog

- Smt. Suneeti Goel, CRIS Chief Project Engineer, Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS)

- Smt. Koyelia Ghosh Roy, Sr AVP - Enterprise BI CoE Lead, EXL Service

- Smt. Annie Mathew, CIO, Mother Dairy

- Smt. Seema Sharma, Global Head of Information Security, Servify

- Smt. Piya Haldar, Chief Compliance Officer, Honeywell

- Smt. Shalaka Verma, Director Customer Success, Microsoft

- Smt. Prof. Payal Mago, University of Delhi

- Smt. Dr. Sarita Ahlawat, Co-Founder, Botlab Dynamics

- Smt. Nandini Singh, Leader - Public Sector, IBM India/South Asia

- Smt. Anuja Parikh, CEO, Intech Systems

- Smt. Swetha Arya, Author and Entrepreneur

“Our collaboration with Women In Cloud stems from a shared vision to spotlight and honor the remarkable achievements of female leaders and allies in India. Their achievements in both professional realms and community endeavors are nothing short of inspirational. Veeam is committed to providing these women leaders with the right tools and platforms they need to succeed and support professional advancement at all levels, as well as to creating a brighter future where every milestone achieved by them is acknowledged and celebrated. Our collaboration with WIC is one of the many steps we are taking to ensure a brighter future for women in technology. With initiatives like these, I look forward to a future of progressive empowerment," shared Nisha Tijare, Head Inside Sales, Veeam Software for India & SAARC.

Women In Cloud (WIC) and Veeam Software extends heartfelt gratitude to attendees, sponsors, partners, and supporters who contributed to the success of #WICxIndia 2023. This event series celebrated achievements and laid the foundation for continued collaboration, empowerment, and innovation within a community of like-minded women and allies.

Women In Cloud (WIC) and Veeam Software extends heartfelt gratitude to attendees, sponsors, partners, and supporters who contributed to the success of #WICxIndia 2023. This event series celebrated achievements and laid the foundation for continued collaboration, empowerment, and innovation within a community of like-minded women and allies.

About Women In Cloud:

Women In Cloud is a global network of Women Tech Founders, Executives, Tech Professionals, and Allies who are committed to inspiring the tech ecosystem to be an inclusive force for change and take collective action by providing a powerful platform to collaborate, build community engagement and unlock $1B in new net economic access by 2030.

Through events and initiatives, Women In Cloud also promotes conversations around its focus areas of Cloud Workforce Development, Civic Engagement via Policy Advocacy, Entrepreneurship and Cloud/AI Innovation and Global partnerships with corporations, community leaders, and policy makers. All of which are united by the ESG and UN Sustainable Development Goals that are driven by job creation, diversity and inclusion, technology innovation and sustainability, giving women a powerful platform to accelerate as industry leaders. Veeam Software:

Veeam®, the #1 global provider of Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, provides organizations with resiliency through data security, data recovery and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments that give businesses peace of mind their apps and data are protected and always available so that they can keep their businesses running. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 450,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 73% of the Global 2,000. Veeam's global ecosystem includes 35,000+ technology partners, resellers, service providers, and alliance partners. To learn more, visit or follow Veeam on LinkedIn ( @ ) veeam-software and Twitter ( @ ) veeam dot