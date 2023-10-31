Global Heparin Market Envisions A Promising Future: 5% Growth Expected By 2026

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 30, 2023 7:43 am - Heparin market is driven by factors like chronic diseases, geriatric population, anticoagulant demand, heparin use in surgeries, and availability of synthetic and semi-synthetic heparin mimetics.

Heparin is a prescription injectable anticoagulant used to treat and prevent the symptoms of blood clots caused by medical disorders or medical treatments. It's also utilized to make an anti-clotting surface within medical devices like dialysis machines and test tubes.

Heparin is being more widely used in a variety of applications. What is driving the growth of the heparin market?

Anticoagulants act by reducing the ability of the blood to clot. It aids in the prevention of clot formation as well as the prevention of additional clot enlargement. As a result, it can be employed in a variety of applications, including:

Prevent or treat certain blood vessel, heart, and lung conditions

Prevent blood clotting during open-heart surgery, bypass surgery, kidney dialysis, and blood transfusions

Prevention of deep vein thrombosis

Prevention of a blood clot following percutaneous coronary intervention

The use of low molecular weight unfractionated heparin instead of heparin to prevent deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism is increasing. Increases Demand

Low-molecular-weight heparins have significant advantages over UFH, leading to their increased use for thromboembolic indications such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), and atrial fibrillation (AF). LMWH outperforms heparin in terms of bioavailability and half-life, easier dose, predictable anticoagulant response, lesser risk of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT), and lower risk of osteoporosis.

The Potential Role of Heparin in Covid-19 Patients Boosts the Worldwide Heparin Market

Many patients with COVID-19 develop a clinically significant coagulopathy. COVID-19 infections can lead to an increased risk of blood clots. These blood clots can lead to individuals being admitted to hospital, or, unfortunately in severe cases, death. Also, patients with COVID-19 are at high risk for developing clinically significant large-vessel thrombosis. Therefore, early use of anticoagulation may reduce the risk of coagulopathy, microthrombus formation, and organ damage.

Explored Detailed Insights on Heparin Market with TOC and a Sample Report PDF @ Market Challenges: Global Heparin Market

The side effects associated with the use of heparin drugs and the presence of another anticoagulant in the market are the major factors restraining the growth of the market.

North America has the largest market share, but APAC is expected to grow the fastest in the heparin market.

The heparin market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This is mostly due to the region's high chronic disease burden, the presence of advanced and robust healthcare infrastructure, rising need for heparin in various procedures, and rising occurrences of cardiovascular ailments. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the region's position as the largest supplier base of crude heparin, the rising incidence of venous thromboembolism and cardiovascular diseases, an increase in surgical procedures, and an increase in the geriatric population.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Heparin Market

The global heparin market is marked by the presence of established market players such as Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and Fresenius SE & Co KGaA among others.

Companies are implementing both organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to increase their market share in the heparin market.

To increase their market share, all of the main competitors in the global heparin market are pursuing organic and inorganic growth methods such as collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions. As an example,

In February 2022, Techdow USA Inc. announced the launch of its Heparin Sodium Injection, USP in the United States market.

In January 2022, Ohio-based biotechnology company Optimvia Pharmaceuticals announced the development of a synthetic method for creating large quantities of heparin, which is used to make a common blood thinner at a reasonable price.

Get Detailed Insights on Heparin Market with TOC and a Sample Report PDF @