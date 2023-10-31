Bernthal, Weller, Charmed Duo, Parrilla Added To FAN EXPO Portland Celebrity Lineup, January 12-14

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 30, 2023 2:44 pm - Join Trejo, Cox, D'Onofrio, Cullen, Lee at Oregon Convention Center; Tickets for Pop Culture Extravaganza with Advanced Rates on Sale Now

Jon Bernthal (“The Punisher,”“The Walking Dead”), Peter Weller (RoboCop, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension), the“Charmed” duo of Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, and Lana Parrilla (“Once Upon a Time,”“Spin City”) have been added to the celebrity lineup at FAN EXPO Portland, set for January 12-14, 2024, at the Oregon Convention Center.

The five join the first wave of stars announced earlier this month that includes Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), the "Daredevil" tandem of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, Peter Cullen (Transformers) and Jason Lee (Vanilla Sky, Almost Famous).

Bernthal played the lead“Frank Castle” in the Netflix Marvel series“Daredevil” after a popular run as“Shane Walsh” in the AMC hit drama“The Walking Dead.” The classically trained Bernthal most recently starred in last year's“American Gigolo” on Showtime and has appeared in such large-scale productions as World Trade Center, The Pacific and Rampart, and has had guest roles on top TV series like "CSI: Miami," "Boston Legal," "Without a Trace" and "How I Met Your Mother."

Accomplished actor, director, voice over artist and occasional professor Weller's amazing career has taken him from the mean streets of old Detroit to the final frontier of space. He has appeared in more than 50 films and television series, notably in the title role in 1987's RoboCop and its sequel RoboCop 2 and as the title character in the quirky 1984 sci-fi cult film The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension.

Combs starred in "Charmed," which ran for eight seasons and has adopted a huge, loyal following since, as "Piper Halliwell," one of three witch sisters fighting evil in modern day San Francisco. That followed her breakout role in 88 episodes of the hit series "Picket Fences" and later led to appearances in more than 30 series and movies and a long run as "Ella Montgomery" on "Pretty Little Liars."

Her“Charmed” co-star McGowan played long-lost sister "Paige Matthews" for the final five seasons of the series. The Italian-born actress first caught major attention for her role as "Tatum Riley" in the horror blockbuster Scream (1996) opposite Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. She has appeared in more than 60 films and shows as an actress and is also an accomplished producer and director.

Parrilla appeared in 156 episodes of the ABC hit fantasy/adventure series“Once Upon a Time” between 2011-2018, for which she earned several awards, including TV Guide's Favorite Villain, and numerous nominations. She has had recurring roles in hits“Spin City,”“Boomtown,”“24” and“Windfall,” and co-starred as“Lana Trammell” in this year's Netflix release of the second season of“The Lincoln Lawyer.”

FAN EXPO Portland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, and Ultimate Fan Packages for FAN EXPO Portland are available now. Advance pricing is available until December 28, 2023. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

Portland is the second event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO CanadaTM, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO DallasTM, FAN EXPO BostonTM, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO VancouverTM, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. The latest 2023-24 schedule of events is available here, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.