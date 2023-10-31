(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 31, 2023 1:02 am - InfosecTrain to host a free webinar titled "Unleashing the New CompTIA Security+ SY0-701"

What

“Unleashing the New CompTIA Security+ SY0-701” is an exclusive webinar hosted by InfosecTrain that offers participants an in-depth exploration of the latest advancements in the CompTIA Security+ certification. Led by the distinguished speaker Amit, this webinar is a gateway to understanding the critical updates, emerging trends, and key differences between the SY0-601 and SY0-701 versions of the certification. By attending this event, professionals and cybersecurity enthusiasts will gain valuable insights into the evolving security landscape and acquire the knowledge needed to excel in the field. It is a unique opportunity to stay current with the most recent developments in the industry and to enhance one's cybersecurity expertise, backed by the expertise of an industry leader. Don't miss this chance to unlock the potential of the new CompTIA Security+ SY0-701 certification and advance your career in the dynamic world of information security.

When

10th November 2023

9:00 to 10:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attending this webinar is an invaluable opportunity to stay at the forefront of the cybersecurity field. By participating, you will gain a comprehensive understanding of the latest CompTIA Security+ SY0-701 certification, ensuring that you are well-prepared for the evolving challenges in the realm of security. With expert guidance from Amit, you will gain exclusive insight into the new exam's content, giving you a competitive edge in your career. Additionally, the promise of a CPE certificate, access to recorded sessions for convenient learning, and the prospect of post-training support, career guidance, and mentorship all make this webinar a must-attend for anyone looking to excel in the dynamic world of cybersecurity and advance their professional journey. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to enhance your knowledge and stay updated in this fast-paced industry.

Agenda for the Webinar

. Introduction to the SY0-701

. What's new in the SY0-701?

. What's the difference between SY0-601 and SY0-701?

. Q&A

Registration Link



About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, InfosecTrain empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as cybersecurity training and consultancy pioneers. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

Please write back to or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UK: +44 7451 208413