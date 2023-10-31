IV Ketamine Therapy For Major Depressive Disorder: New Hope In San Jose

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 31, 2023 1:40 am - If you suffer from treatment-resistant depression in San Jose, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Soft Reboot Wellness (+1 650-419-3330) is leading the way with revolutionary new IV ketamine therapy.

Nearly 3 million Americans suffer from treatment-resistant depression, so it's fair to say that we need a new approach.

Thankfully, ketamine treatment is showing incredible results where other approaches have failed, and Soft Reboot Wellness is at the leading edge in the wider SF Bay Area.

The therapy is personally supervised by Dr. Sara Herman, a Harvard-trained physician and board-certified cardiothoracic anesthesiologist with over 15 years of experience. In addition to major depression, the center offers IV ketamine therapy for anxiety, PTSD, and many other mental health struggles.

The latest ketamine programs from Soft Reboot Wellness offer a fast-acting and effective new approach to the treatment of major depressive disorder. Traditional SNRI and SSRI medications can take weeks or months to bring about improvements, have multiple side effects, and if you're like many others, they rarely work at all.

A recent study by the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry found that over 30% of American adults suffer from treatment-resistant depression (TRD), amounting to over 2.8 million individuals. A second investigation, conducted by Massachusetts General Brigham in 2022, reported that ketamine treatment offers a promising new alternative, with many MDD sufferers experiencing a“sustained improvement in depressive symptoms without major side effects.”

The even better news is that Soft Reboot Wellness provides access to this ground-breaking therapy in the wider San Francisco Bay Area. Before recommending IV ketamine therapy, the team will discuss your medical situation to make sure it is suitable, and all treatments occur in a medically controlled environment.

"For many individuals, traditional therapies for depression merely scratch the surface, leaving them mired in their mental health struggles," Dr. Herman of Soft Reboot Wellness explains."Unlike conventional treatments that target the monoaminergic system, ketamine zeroes in on the glutamanergic system. This critical mood-regulating neural network has shown improved response and remission rates in patients with treatment-resistant depression."

About Soft Reboot Wellness

Dr. Sara Herman had her own experience with mental health struggles when being treated for breast cancer in 2017. Following that encounter, Dr. Herman began to explore the emerging field of psychedelic and integrative medicine; her goal is to bring this revolutionary holistic healing to the wider population in a safe and ethical manner.

“I was at my lowest point when I found Soft Reboot Wellness,” one client recently stated.“A friend recommended I look into ketamine therapy after many failed attempts at various prescription medications. Ketamine therapy is hands down the best decision I've ever made. I feel like a brand new person, and I have Soft Reboot Wellness to thank for that.”

Book an appointment with Soft Reboot Wellness, and discover the revolutionary new therapy for major depressive disorder.

