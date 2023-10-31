Shark Tank-Backed Broomees Joins Hub And Oak Coworking Space In Okhla

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 30th October, 2023 – Hub and Oak, a leading real estate firm in Delhi NCR, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its thriving coworking center in Okhla. The distinguished client gracing their premises is none other than Broomees, a dynamic startup that earned recognition and investment on the acclaimed Shark Tank India.



Founded by Saurav, Niharika Jain, and Vaibhav Agarwal in 2020, Broomees gained significant momentum by securing an impressive INR 1 crore investment during the second season of Shark Tank India. This investment came from a panel of distinguished sharks, including Piyush Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, Namita Thapar, CEO of Emcure, and Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of BOAT.



Hub and Oak's coworking space in Okhla Phase 2 is strategically designed to cater specifically to startups and rapidly growing companies. Recognizing the potential and innovation that Broomees brings to the table, Hub and Oak took the initiative to understand the unique requirements of this tech-enabled startup. The result was a tailor-made, fully-equipped workspace that not only boosts employee morale but also enhances productivity, ultimately facilitating Broomees in achieving their ambitious goals.



Commenting on the collaboration Srishti Dhir, Founder at Hub and Oak and the visionary behind Hub and Oak said "We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Broomees as they join the Hub and Oak community. Their remarkable journey from Shark Tank serves as a testament to their tremendous potential. We are dedicated to providing them with an environment that not only nurtures their growth and success but also exemplifies our commitment to reshaping the landscape of workspaces in Delhi NCR"



This exciting collaboration marks a new chapter for both Hub and Oak and Broomees, as they unite to reshape the future of workspaces and innovation in the heart of Delhi NCR. The collaborative environment has sparked a network effect, presenting a multitude of opportunities for businesses operating from this dynamic center.





About Hub and Oak



Hub and Oak, a digitally-led real estate brand, serves as the go-to solution for property seekers in Delhi NCR. Recognized as a leading real estate consultancy, Hub and Oak streamlines the property search process, taking the time to understand individual criteria and match them with the perfect property. This trusted property consultant enables clients to focus on enhancing productivity and efficiency, all while benefiting from expert guidance.

User :- Ance Raj

Email :

Mobile:- +917875463970