Flash News: OKX Celebrates Republic Of Türkiye's 100Th Anniversary And Launches Commemorative NFT Collection

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISTANBUL, Turkey, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, celebrates the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.
OKX Celebrates Republic of Türkiye's 100th Anniversary and Launches Commemorative NFT Collection
In celebration of the Republic of Türkiye's 100th Anniversary, OKX is proud to announce the "100th Anniversary of the Republic of Turkey NFT " collection that's redeemable only by Turkish users. The collection consists of 1,923 NFTs in honor of the establishment year of the Turkish Republic. A limited number of NFTs will be given for free.
The founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, proclaimed Republic Day as Türkiye's most important holiday since The Republic of Türkiye was founded on October 29, 1923. The holiday celebrates unity, solidarity and the countless sacrifices and heroic stories that endure forever.
