Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza Claim 33 Lives Early Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Oct. 31 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces persisted in their aggression against the Gaza Strip during the early hours of Tuesday, launching airstrikes and artillery shells on various areas while also preventing the entry of water, food, and medical supplies.Tragically, eight civilians, including four children, were killed when Israeli warplanes targeted a residential house in Rafah, southern Gaza.Furthermore, an airstrike on a house in the Al-Zawaida area of central Gaza resulted in the deaths of 18 Palestinians, with numerous others sustaining injuries.Additionally, seven civilians lost their lives and several more were injured in an Israeli bombing on a house located in Gaza's eastern Al-Zeitoun neighborhood.The Israeli forces continued their relentless shelling of the eastern and northern parts of the coastal enclave.