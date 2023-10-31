Court grants Evergrande extension to develop payment plan

(MENAFN) In the continuing legal dispute involving Evergrande, the financially distressed construction and real estate giant in China, the court has postponed a hearing and provided the company with additional time to develop a payment plan.



During the proceedings at the High Court of Hong Kong, Judge Linda Chan indicated a strong possibility of approving the plaintiffs' plea for liquidation and advised Evergrande to present a debt restructuring proposal before the newly scheduled hearing on December 4.



Evergrande, a prominent Chinese construction and real estate company, has become the focal point of the debt crisis stemming from the downturn in the country's real estate sector.



With a staggering total debt of USD327 billion, the company is embroiled in numerous legal actions initiated by creditors who are seeking compensation for the defaulted 12.6 billion yuan (USD1.7 billion) in foreign debt.



In addition to its debt challenges, the company is currently under investigation by regulatory and legal authorities.



Hui Ka Yan, the founder and chairman of the company, was arrested by authorities on September 27 "on suspicion of illegal activities."



Evergrande Financial Wealth Management, the company's asset management division, is allegedly being looked at for possible "shadow banking" practices. Authorities believe money from securities sold to individual clients may have been misused to finance housing developments, possibly in violation of legal requirements.

