Aedifica NV/SA: Interim Financial Report 3Rd Quarter 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please find below Aedifica's interim financial report for the 3rd quarter of the 2023 financial year.
Robust operational performance driving strong results ahead of budget
EPRA Earnings* amounted to €167.3 million (+24% compared to 30 Sept. 2022) or €3.95/share Rental income increased to €233.5 million (+17% compared to 30 Sept. 2022)
Real estate portfolio* of more than €5.8 billion as at 30 September 2023
611 healthcare properties for approx. 46,800 end users across 8 countries Investment programme of €513 million in pre-let development projects and acquisitions in progress, of which €318 million remains to be invested. Over the 3rd quarter, 7 projects from the committed pipeline were delivered for a total investment budget of approx. €91 million
Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity
39.7% debt-to-assets ratio as at 30 September 2023 €445 million in bank financing contracted in 2023 €929 million of headroom on committed credit lines BBB investment-grade credit rating with a stable outlook reaffirmed by S&P
Updated outlook for 2023
Estimated EPRA Earnings* per share for the full 2023 financial year are increased to at least €4.95/share (previously €4.85/share), including a €0.21/share one-off EPRA result following the obtention of the FBI regime for the Dutch subsidaries The total dividend guidance of €3.80/share (gross) is reconfirmed
Attachments
Interim financial report Q3 2023 - EN Rapport financier intermédiaire Q3 2023 - FR Tussentijds financieel verslag Q3 2023 - NL
Tags Aedifica BEL 20 BEL ESG Euronext Amsterdam Euronext Brussels interim statement quarterly results REIT CSR Attachments Interim financial report Q3 2023 - EN... Rapport financier intermédiaire Q3 2023 - FR... Tussentijds financieel verslag Q3 2023 - NL...
