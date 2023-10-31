World Bank cautions of ‘dual shock’ risk amid Middle East conflict escalation, Ukrainian crisis

(MENAFN) The World Bank issued a warning on Monday, citing the possibility of "dual shock" if the recent Middle East conflict intensifies and causes additional disruptions to the Russian war on Ukraine.



This would force the world's commodities markets into "uncharted waters," according to the bank's most recent Commodities Markets Outlook study.



The bank's expectations included an anticipation of oil prices averaging around USD90 per barrel in the final quarter of this year, followed by a decline to USD81 per barrel next year as a consequence of the global economic growth deceleration.



In a report, it was highlighted that overall commodity prices were forecasted to decrease by 4.1 percent next year but are expected to stabilize by 2025.



Regarding the Palestine-Israel conflict, the bank remarked that its impact on global commodity markets has been relatively limited thus far. It also pointed out that oil prices have seen an increase of approximately 6 percent since the commencement of the conflict on October 7.



The report cautioned that if the conflict were to escalate, the outlook for commodity prices could swiftly worsen.



Indermit Gill, the Chief Economist and Senior Vice President for Development Economics at the World Bank, urged policymakers to remain vigilant about the disruptive consequences of the ongoing turmoil.



"If the conflict were to escalate, the global economy would face a dual energy shock for the first time in decades – not just from the war in Ukraine but also from the Middle East," Gill declared.

