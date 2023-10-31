At A CAGR Of 6.3%, The Flow Meter Market Expected To Reach $11.9 Billion By 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flow Meter Market Insight

Flow Meter Market Is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues By 2026

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Flow meters are known for precise metering applications, and hence their use is mostly recommended in process industries. Also, the government from various geographies is making the use of flow meters mandatory in process industries by taking into account the benefits associated with flow meters. Water & wastewater and power industries are providing immense growth opportunities to the market due to an increase in investment in plant capacity expansion, and a surge in wastewater generation across the globe. The global flow meter market is expected to explore new growth opportunity during the forecast period as a result of the introduction of technologically advanced flow meters that reduces the need for skilled workers by reducing the overall cost.

the global flow meter market size was valued at $7.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $11.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Flow meter is a metering device used in almost every process industries to measure the volume or mass of liquid and gas. Flow meter consists of various components including tube, scale, indicator, coil, and others. Flow meters deal with large flow quantities, and hence their performance is very much dependent on parameters such as pressure, viscosity, density and temperature of the fluid.

The global flow meter market is moving toward the maturity phase in its industry life cycle wherein growth opportunities are largely influenced by technological advancement. Development in technology is helping manufacturers to develop technologically advanced new generation flow meter that aimed to be more user-friendly with better functionalities. Therefore, the need for skilled manpower can be eliminated, reducing the overall cost. Some of the other factors contributing to the global flow meter market growth are rise in demand for smart and intelligent flow meters, and increase in adoption in industries like power generation, oil & gas, water, and wastewater treatment.

By type, the differential pressure segment accounted for the largest flow meter market share in 2018. This is highly attributed to its unique function of taking direct measurement of volume. It is one of the traditional types of flow meter whose applications are seen in almost all types of industries. This makes them easily adaptable and easy to operate. This in turn boosts the demand in the flow meter industry.

Competitive Analysis:

The Flow Meter industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Flow Meter Market include,

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Azbil Group

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Badger Meter Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Krohne Group

Schneider Electric SE

By application, the power generation industry emerged as the largest revenue contributor due to the dependency of power generation plants on feed water and hydrocarbon fuels to generate electricity. The flow of such liquids or gases is precisely monitored by thermal flow meters to keep the entire plant operating efficiently while productively generating electricity. As a result, flow meters are regularly utilized in power plants to achieve overall plant efficiency. This leads to greater adoption in the power generation industry.

Key Findings of the Study:

- By type, differential pressure flow meter emerged as the global leader by acquiring a 29.1% market share in 2018, and it is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period

- By end user, power generation is the largest revenue segment over other end users with more than 30% global market share in 2018

- Asia-Pacific is the largest regional market due to strong industrial growth, the presence of emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea

- Technological innovation and its incorporation in the flow meter technology is opening up new growth opportunities to the market

- Middle East is expected to be the new investment-centric region due to growing efforts to process seawater through desalination

- Global flow meter market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

