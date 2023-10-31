New Esgfintech100 List Highlights Tech Pioneers Supporting Financial Institutions In Achieving ESG Goals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Second annual edition of the list released today showcases the leading tech firms helping the financial sector tackle climate risk and meet net zero targets

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- There has been a significant uptick over the past year in the urgency for financial institutions to embrace sustainability targets. Governments around the world have been increasing the number of ESG regulations, and customers continue to put their faith in the companies that share similar values to them.This rise has helped create a bustling sector. In fact, the ESGFinTech sector experienced a 46% growth in deal activity during 2022, when compared to the previous year. Further a recent survey of UK banking leaders uncovered that 76% of them are employing digital transformation initiatives for driving sustainable outcomes.To help firms navigate the surging demand for ESG-centric tech solutions, the ESGFinTech100 identifies the top 100 tech innovators that every financial institution should know about as they build their ESG evaluation and advancement strategies.A panel of industry experts and analysts reviewed the profiles of over 500 ESG tech companies to identify the leading players in the space. FinTech Global compiled the data for the panel. To make it into the list, the panel looked for the tech providers who stood out due to their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or their impact on ESG imperatives and/or sustainability enhancements generated for clients.FinTech Global's director, Richard Sachar, commented, "With the impending deadline of ESRS and many other ESG regulations currently in the works around the world, it is clear that ESG is not a passing phase. Pressures are only going to increase for financial institutions, and greenwashing will bring financial and reputational damage.“The ESGFinTech100 roster helps senior management to identify the ESG tech companies that are leading the pack. The detailed company profiles provide insights into how solutions work, the problems they solve, operational regions and much more. This is an essential guide for any firm committed to meet net zero targets.”Notable companies that secured a spot on the list include:aixigo: provides the world's fastest API-based Wealth Management Platform for creating individual, innovative and profitable wealth management servicesAmundi Technology: offers ALTO Sustainability, a cloud and open-source solution, powering sustainable and ESG investing by accessing and integrating ESG dataAuquan: uses AI to turn the world's unstructured data into actionable risk and ESG intelligence for financial services customersEtops: provides a comprehensive financial industry ecosystem: operational services, multi-bank reports, interactive dashboards, fully-fletched PMS with attractive, intuitive user experienceFinfox: a leading software solution for hybrid investment advice offering a seamless integration of ESG principles into the advisory processIntellectAI: offers ESG Edge which harnesses ESG insights with AI precision, customizable ratings, and real-time data for informed, proactive investment decisionsUpright: building a new type of science-based quantification model for companies' impact, aiming to set the global standard for impact measurement.A full list of the ESGFinTech100 can be found at . More detailed information about the companies is available to download for free on the website.

