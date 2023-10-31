Community Cloud Market 2023: Key Influencing Factors Responsible For The Expeditious Growth By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The rise in collaboration and information exchange between corporations is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the community cloud market forecast.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A community cloud, a kind of cloud infrastructure, meets the requirements of a particular community or group of organizations by allowing them to share resources and services based on common operational and regulatory requirements. Organizations can choose to host their own data centers and split the cost and responsibilities to set up a community cloud.

According to the report, the global generated $4.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $82.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 33.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

The growth of the community cloud market is primarily fueled by factors like increased demand for high-performance, low-latency infrastructure, the need to reduce server numbers for greater environmental sustainability, and the rising need for enhanced security, compliance, and data redundancy. However, challenges related to governance and trust pose some obstacles to market growth. Furthermore, the expected increase in collaboration and data sharing among businesses is anticipated to offer promising opportunities for market expansion in the forecast period.

Prominent companies, including Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., DXC Technology Company, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Broadcom, Atos Se, Akamai Technologies, and VMware, Inc., are the leading forces in the global community cloud sector. These industry leaders have implemented a range of tactics to enhance their market presence and fortify their standing within the community cloud domain.

The report analyzes these key players in the global community cloud market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

The situation regarding Covid-19:

.The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the community cloud market, primarily due to the global increase in digitalization.

.The demand for scalable and secure cloud solutions has grown substantially as companies and organizations were forced to transition to remote work and digital operations. Community clouds, which cater to specific sectors or industries, have gained even greater importance as businesses sought specialized solutions to address their unique needs during the crisis.

.Moreover, the pandemic has underscored the critical importance of data security and compliance, particularly in industries like healthcare and banking. Community clouds have emerged as a dependable solution for organizations handling sensitive data, offering a managed and secure environment that complies with industry-specific standards, providing peace of mind to these organizations.

.Throughout the outbreak, organizations increasingly relied on digital platforms for communication and data exchange, further driving the demand for community clouds as they sought to safeguard the privacy and integrity of their data.

By end user, the BFSI segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global community cloud market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, owing to rapid digital transformation as businesses adopt cloud-based solutions in greater numbers to boost operational effectiveness, simplify procedures, and enhance customer experience. The education segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 38.3% throughout the forecast period, owing to large amounts of data, such as student records, course materials, and administrative papers, are produced and managed by educational institutions.

By application, the cloud-based storage segment held the major share in 2022, garnering ore than one-third of the global community cloud market revenue, owing to reduce storage costs by sharing resources and dividing expenditures propels the market growth significantly. The cloud security and data privacy segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 37.6% during the forecast period, owing to create and provide cutting-edge security solutions, such as encryption, access controls, and threat detection systems, that are precisely suited to the requirements of communities or businesses.

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly two-fifths of the global community cloud market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to a significant emphasis on technological improvements, an established IT infrastructure, and a high level of digitization. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period, owing to fast growing economy, large population, and increasing digitization. Moreover, rise in demand for scalable and affordable IT solutions is one of the major factors propelling the growth of the community cloud.

The community cloud market is primarily driven by the growing need for secure and collaborative data sharing among various organizations and stakeholders, offering cost-effective and customized cloud solutions to foster innovation, accelerate digital transformation, and enhance community engagement. This is particularly relevant in industries such as healthcare, government, and education, where data privacy, compliance, and the need for community-specific solutions are paramount, propelling the adoption of community cloud services and solutions.

