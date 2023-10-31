UNRWA laments loss of 63 staff members in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) expressed its condolences and sorrow over the loss of 63 of its staff members in Gaza, who have tragically lost their lives in Israeli attacks since October 7th.



"No words can describe the grief for 63 of our UNRWA colleagues killed in Gaza since 7 October," UNRWA declared in a post on its X (formerly known as Twitter) account.



"This unfathomable, continuous suffering that unfolds each day must stop now," it also mentioned.



UNRWA has expressed its unwavering commitment to serving those in need in Gaza, despite the serious risks its staff members face.



As the largest UN agency operating in Gaza, UNRWA has provided support to over 600,000 displaced Palestinians who sought safety and assistance by taking refuge in its schools during the intensified Israeli attacks on Gaza.



The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground offensives in the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to continuous airstrikes since the surprise offensive initiated by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7th.



The Palestinian death toll from Israeli bombardments in the Gaza Strip has risen to 8,306, as reported by the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave on Monday.



“The fatalities include 3,457 children and 2,136 women, while more than 21,048 people were injured,” ministry representative Ashraf al-Qudra informed a media meeting in Gaza City.

