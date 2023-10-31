Turkey strongly denounces Israel’s assault on Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkey strongly denounced Israel's assault on the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza, which serves as the sole cancer treatment facility in the blockaded region.



“There can be no justification for such an attack carried out despite (the fact that) all necessary information, including the coordinates of the institution, was previously shared with the Israeli authorities,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated in a declaration.



“The siege in Gaza, aimed at depriving the Palestinian people of their most basic rights, and these inhumane attacks clearly violate international law,” the ministry continued.



Turkey urged Israel to immediately halt its indiscriminate targeting of Gaza's residents.



The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, primarily dedicated to cancer patients in Gaza, was damaged earlier in the day due to Israeli airstrikes, particularly affecting its upper floors.



Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since October 7 have frequently struck hospitals, residential areas, and places of worship, including mosques and churches. It's important to note that attacks on hospitals are strictly prohibited under the Geneva Convention.



The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital is situated in the eastern part of the Gaza Strip, close to an area where the Israeli army entered and withdrew early Monday.



This hospital is a fully-fledged training and research facility and operates under the faculty of medicine at the Islamic University of Gaza. It plays a vital role in training doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel.



Distinguished as one of the largest hospitals in Palestine, this medical institution covers an extensive area of nearly 34,800 square meters and boasts three floors with a total capacity of 180 beds. Following its construction by Turkey in 2017, the hospital was entirely handed over to the health administration in Gaza.

