UNRWA head says ‘forced displacement’ sustains in Gaza

(MENAFN) UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini declared on Monday that "forced displacement" was taking place in Gaza.



"What happened and continues to happen is forced displacement," Lazzarini informed an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council on Gaza.



The UNRWA head declared that more than 670,000 displaced citizens are currently in congested UNRWA schools and blocks.



"They live in appalling, unsanitary conditions, with limited food and water, sleeping on the floor without mattresses, or outside, in the open," he noted, also saying that starvation and misery are "turning into anger against the international community" and UNRWA.



Additionally, Lazzarini alerted the Security Council to the fact that Gazans are facing "collective punishment."



He said that because of the two weeks of the "full siege," Gaza's essential services are "crumbling" and that supplies of food, fuel, medication, and water are running low.



"The streets of Gaza have started overflowing with sewage, which will cause a massive health hazard very soon," he stated, adding that "the panic and distress of people in Gaza" have been "aggravated" by the communications blackout that occurred over the weekend.



If "strict adherence to international humanitarian law" is not maintained, he expressed concern that the conflict may spread beyond Gaza.



"This means civilians and civilian infrastructure, including UN premises, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and shelters hosting civilians must be protected all over the Gaza Strip, north and south and at all times," he also said.

