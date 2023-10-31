PA requests inclusive agreement for Gaza after Israel-Hamas conflict

(MENAFN) The Palestinian Authority (PA) has no plans to resume governing Gaza following the Israel-Hamas conflict unless there is a comprehensive agreement that encompasses the West Bank within a Palestinian state, according to the prime minister of the authority.



Israeli officials had previously outlined a strategy to establish a transitional authority to govern Gaza, eventually leading to the reinstatement of the PA.



Mohammad Shtayyeh, who has served as prime minister since 2019, emphasized in an interview with The Guardian, published on Monday, that the PA's cooperation would only be considered if there is a return to a genuine peace process resulting in the establishment of two separate and sovereign states.



“To have the Palestinian Authority go to Gaza and run the affairs of Gaza without a political solution for the West Bank, as if this Palestinian Authority is going aboard an F-16 or an Israeli tank? I don’t accept it. Our president (Mahmoud Abbas) does not accept it. None of us will accept it,” he declared.



“I think what we need is a comprehensive, peaceful vision. The West Bank needs a solution, and then link Gaza to it within the framework of a two-state solution.”



Shtayyeh's primary focus is to halt the airstrikes in Gaza and end the violence in the West Bank. He expressed concern that, in the preceding three weeks, Israeli security forces and settlers had been responsible for the deaths of 110 Palestinians in the West Bank.



The leadership of the Palestinian Authority has issued a call for an urgent Arab summit. Shtayyeh is hopeful that this summit could convene on November 10 with the aim of reestablishing a unified approach towards the establishment of a viable Palestinian state.

