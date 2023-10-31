Palestine's UN diplomat urge member states to act immediately regarding Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) "Gaza is now hell on Earth," Palestine's UN diplomat informed a Security Council emergency meeting on Monday.



"Saving humanity from hell today means for the UN to save Palestinians in Gaza," Riyad Mansour declared in his speech at the session, which was demanded by the United Arab Emirates.



He claimed that 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza are going through agony that nobody ought to go through, saying "they are besieged and bombed."



The diplomat declared that half the houses in Gaza are now harmed or demolished following Israeli airstrikes, with more than 1.4 million citizens compulsorily evacuated.



"Virtually all of our people in Gaza are displaced," declared Mansour, continuing that civilians are sleeping in vehicles and on the streets and are “still being killed wherever they go.”



He added that over 8,000 Palestinians had died so far, with over 3,000 of those deaths occurring in the southern part of Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of residents have been forcibly relocated by Israel.



"These staggering figures keep rising with every minute that action is delayed to stop the onslaught against our people," he noted.



The diplomat asked the member states to take action now, continuing that Palestinians in Gaza "face death every day and every night.”



"Save them. Look at them as human beings," he also mentioned.

