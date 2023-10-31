Jordan's UN Envoy Issues Stern Warning On Gaza Crisis At UNSC Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Oct. 31 (Petra) -- Jordan's Permanent Representative of Jordan to the United Nations, Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud, on Monday delivered a stark warning regarding the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza.During a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session, he emphasized that the resulting humanitarian crisis not only poses a significant threat to regional stability but also carries the potential for further escalation in the broader Middle East.Ambassador Hmoud called on the international community to exert pressure on Israel to expedite the entry of much-needed aid into the Gaza Strip, stressing that the dire humanitarian situation necessitates swift action.Furthermore, the Ambassador questioned whether the time has come for the Security Council to fully embrace its responsibilities, uphold the principles outlined in the United Nations Charter, and actively work towards ending hostilities and aggression in the region. He also urged the Council to heed the cries of the Gaza population, highlighting the importance of justice and humanity in such a complex geopolitical context.In a poignant observation, Hmoud stated, "I have not heard of an occupying state claiming to be a victim, as Israel does," alluding to the perception of a power imbalance in the region.