Moderate Conditions With Rain Showers Forecast On Tuesday

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) -- The weather forecast for Tuesday suggests a day of moderate temperatures with varying cloud cover, and a chance of scattered rain showers in the afternoon, primarily in the southern regions,According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), winds are expected to be southeasterly moderate, with the possibility of dust being raised, especially in desert areas.The weather department has issued a warning regarding the risk of slippery roads due to rain and the possibility of reduced horizontal visibility, particularly in desert areas. Additionally, they advise people to stay away from flowing water in valleys and low-lying regions.Wednesday is expected to maintain moderate temperatures, with clouds at different altitudes increasing as the day progresses. The weather is likely to transition from partly cloudy to overcast, with intermittent rain showers in the north, central areas, and some southern regions, occasionally accompanied by thunder.Thursday will bring moderate temperatures to most areas, with relatively warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds at varying altitudes will be visible.The temperature variations expected for today encompass maximum temperatures of 26 C and minimum temperatures of 17 C in the eastern part of Amman, with western Amman experiencing highs of 24 C and lows of 15 C. In the northern highlands, temperatures are forecast to range from highs of 23 C to lows of 14 C, while the Aqaba Gulf region anticipates peak temperatures of 35 C and cooler lows of 24 C.