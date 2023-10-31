UN Report Reveals Tragic Toll Of Israeli Offensive Since October 7

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Oct. 31 (Petra) -- A recent United Nations humanitarian report has shed light on the tragic toll of Israel's military offensive in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Since the start of hostilities on the 7th of October, the report revealed that an estimated 4,830 Palestinian children have lost their lives.The report, which cites data from the Gaza Ministry of Health, also indicated that the total number of Palestinian deaths stands at 8,309, encompassing 3,747 children and 2,062 women. An additional 21,048 individuals have sustained injuries as a result of the ongoing conflict.An alarming statistic within the report is the approximately 1,950 individuals, including 1,050 children, who are reported as missing, either trapped under the rubble of collapsed structures or having met a tragic end.Significantly, the Gaza Ministry of Health's data underscored that more than two-thirds of these deaths occurred within the confines of their own homes, emphasizing the severe humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.In a related context, the report highlighted the dire situation in the West Bank. Between the afternoon of October 29 and 9 p.m. yesterday, Israeli forces claimed the lives of six Palestinians, with an additional Palestinian killed by an Israeli settler. This brings the total number of Palestinians who have lost their lives due to Israeli forces or settlers since October 7 to a distressing 121, of whom 33 are children.