Infosectrain To Host A Free Webinar Titled 'SOC (Service Organization Controls) Audit: Everything...'

What

"SOC Audit: Everything You Need to Know" is an informative webinar hosted by InfosecTrain, featuring the expert speaker Sachin, a Chartered Accountant and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), among other certifications. This one-hour session is designed to demystify the complex world of Service Organization Controls (SOC) audits. The webinar covers fundamental concepts related to SOC audits, including an explanation of what SOC is, followed by an exploration of the different types of SOC reports such as SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3, and the distinction between Type 1 and Type 2 SOC reports. Participants will also gain insight into key terms commonly used in SOC audits, such as CUEC, CSOC, Bridge Letter, and SOC Report Template. Through scenario-based examples, attendees will receive practical insights and understanding of the SOC audit process, making this webinar an invaluable resource for professionals and organizations seeking to comprehend and navigate the world of SOC audits and compliance.

When

17th November 2023 (Friday)

8:00 to 9:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attending the "SOC Audit: Everything You Need to Know" webinar is a crucial opportunity for individuals and organizations for several compelling reasons. Firstly, this webinar is led by Sachin, a highly qualified Chartered Accountant and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), offering in-depth expertise in SOC audits. Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of SOC audits, including different SOC report types, key terminology, and practical insights through scenario-based examples. By attending, you can earn a Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Certificate, which enhances your professional credentials. Access to recorded sessions ensures you can revisit the content for ongoing learning. Additionally, post-training support, including a Q&A session, ensures clarity on any doubts or questions. Lastly, the opportunity for free career guidance and mentorship adds substantial value for individuals seeking to excel in the domain of SOC audits and compliance, making this webinar an indispensable educational resource.

Agenda for the Webinar

. What is SOC ? (with Scenario-based Example)

. Types of SOC – SOC 1, SOC 2 and SOC 3

. Types of SOC Reports – Type 1 and Type 2

. Key terms used in SOC

. CUEC

. CSOC

. Bridge Letter

. SOC Report Template

Registration Link :

