Toni Keskinen Announces New Book 'Path To Growth And Profitability'

Toni Keskinen, CM of 180ops Software, Releases New Book "Path to Growth and Profitability"

Finland - Toni Keskinen, Chairman and Co-Founder of 180ops, has recently unveiled his latest publication, "Path to Growth and Profitability." With over 25 years of experience in the business industry, Keskinen shares his expertise in driving topline growth and profitability for his clients through what he fondly refers to as "Sherlocking".

Throughout his extensive career, Keskinen has dedicated himself to unraveling the most pressing and solvable challenges that businesses face in order to achieve success. By discovering insights into mechanisms and phenomena, a process he calls“Sherlocking”, he has developed practical frameworks and theories that have proven to be effective in achieving desired outcomes.

Hailing from Finland, Keskinen resides in an environment where hierarchical structures are limited, and the value of specialists is highly regarded. The prevalence of lean operating models within Finnish companies has served as a catalyst for Keskinen's "Sherlocking" work, allowing him to collaborate seamlessly with client organizations horizontally and vertically.

"My years of experience have taught me the importance of understanding the unique dynamics within each organization," Keskinen states. "The Finnish business landscape, with its emphasis on collaboration and efficiency, has influenced my approach and provided me with valuable insights that form the foundation of my writing."

"Path to Growth and Profitability" is set to be a valuable resource for business leaders and professionals looking to enhance their approach to achieving sustainable growth and profitability. Through his book, Keskinen aims to empower readers with practical tools and strategies that can be implemented within their own organizations.

As one client testimonial highlights, "Toni Keskinen's expertise has been invaluable in helping us navigate the challenging landscape of business growth. His book encapsulates his wealth of knowledge and offers actionable insights that have the potential to transform businesses."

"Path to Growth and Profitability" is now available in both print and digital formats. For individuals seeking to accelerate their organization's growth and drive profitability, Keskinen's book promises to provide the necessary guidance and expertise.

For more information about Toni Keskinen and "Path to Growth and Profitability," please visit or contact Toni Keskinen at or +358 44 77 44 076.

About Toni Keskinen

Toni Keskinen is the Chairman and Co-Founder of 180ops as well as an esteemed business consultant with over 25 years of experience. Through his Sherlocking Methodology, Keskinen assists companies in achieving topline growth and profitability. Based in Finland, his work centers around collaboration, practical execution, and lean operating models. Keskinen's expertise and insights have helped numerous organizations navigate the complexities of the business landscape, and his latest book, "Path to Growth and Profitability," showcases his practical approach to driving sustainable business success.