Oil Production In Uzbekistan Witnesses Modest Drop

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 31. Uzbekistan
has produced 584,500 tons of oil from January through September
2023, Trend reports.
As per Uzbekistan's State Statistics Committee, the recorded
number reflects a 0.6 percent, or 3,400 tons, decrease compared to
the same period last year, when Uzbekistan produced 587,900 tons of
oil.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan has expressed its readiness to increase
oil supplies to Uzbekistan. As per Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of
Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, currently, 87,000 tons of Kazakh oil
are transported to the Republic of Uzbekistan.
"If we manage to agree on improving supply conditions, then the
volume will increase accordingly," he noted.
In accordance with the agreement on the transit of 300,000 tons
of Russian oil through the territory of Kazakhstan, 79,000 tons
have been delivered since the beginning of the year.
Oil supply in the direction of the Republic of Uzbekistan is
carried out from the Shagyr oil loading station (Shymkent) and the
Kasymov oil pumping station (Atyrau) in Kazakhstan.
