Oil Production In Uzbekistan Witnesses Modest Drop

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 31. Uzbekistan has produced 584,500 tons of oil from January through September 2023, Trend reports.

As per Uzbekistan's State Statistics Committee, the recorded number reflects a 0.6 percent, or 3,400 tons, decrease compared to the same period last year, when Uzbekistan produced 587,900 tons of oil.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan has expressed its readiness to increase oil supplies to Uzbekistan. As per Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, currently, 87,000 tons of Kazakh oil are transported to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

"If we manage to agree on improving supply conditions, then the volume will increase accordingly," he noted.

In accordance with the agreement on the transit of 300,000 tons of Russian oil through the territory of Kazakhstan, 79,000 tons have been delivered since the beginning of the year.

Oil supply in the direction of the Republic of Uzbekistan is carried out from the Shagyr oil loading station (Shymkent) and the Kasymov oil pumping station (Atyrau) in Kazakhstan.