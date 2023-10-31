Chronicles Of Victory: October 31, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation
of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation
and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Chronicle of the 35th day of the second Karabakh
war:
- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an
intervie to the German ARD TV channel on October 28.
- The territory of Tartar , Aghdam , and Agjabadi districts came under artillery
fire.
- The Defense Ministry has announced the latest situation on the frontline as of October 31.
The list of destroyed military equipment of
Armenian troops has been announced. In response to the artillery
fire at Gubadli district, a return fire was opened at Armenian troops.
- Qiyameddinli village of Agjabadi districts was fired upon. Armenian Armed Forces tried to lay
the groundwork for future provocations by bringing phosphorus-laden
cargo in the direction of Khojavend.
- A video of the destruction of equipment and manpower of
Armenian troops has been released .
- Fighting continued in the direction of Aghdara , Khojavend , Gubadli .
- The reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian Armed
Forces was destroyed , and a video of the destruction of
two military vehicles was released.
MENAFN31102023000187011040ID1107341639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.