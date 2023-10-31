Swiss Asstra Eyes To Offer Transit Routes Through Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. AsstrA
Company will actively offer transit routes through Azerbaijan, the
Branch Manager of AsstrA in Azerbaijan, Emin Isaev told Trend.
Isaev noted that within the framework of the "Strategy
of Socio-economic Development of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026",
Azerbaijan intends to increase transit potential and double
revenues from transit cargo transportation.
"AsstrA intends to contribute to achieving this goal.
Our customers are interested in optimal routes for the delivery of
goods between the countries of Europe and Central, South, and
Southeast Asia, respectively. With a representative office in the
country and reliable partners among local carriers, we will
actively offer transit routes through Azerbaijan," Isaev said.
In addition, Isaev said that Azerbaijan has been
actively strengthening its role in global logistics in recent
years.
"The importance of Azerbaijan as a transport hub is
growing. Azerbaijan is a participant in key transport projects,
such as the Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia, the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and the International
North-South Transport Corridor. Azerbaijan is an important link in
global logistics routes. The international company AsstrA highly
appreciates the potential of the Azerbaijani logistics market,
especially in the context of the global economic situation and the
development of alternative supply chains. This is how the company's
representative office in Baku started working this year. The
company specializes in international cargo transportation, offering
deliveries by all modes of transport as well as associated services
such as customs, cargo insurance, etc.," he said.
AsstrA is represented in Europe, the CIS, Asia, and
the USA and intends to enter the top 10 logistics providers in
Europe in terms of turnover.
In general, cargo transportation by all modes of
transport in Azerbaijan amounted to 166.9 million tons from January
through September 2023, which is 5.9 percent higher than in the
same period of 2022. Passenger traffic in Azerbaijan exceeded 1.4
billion people in the reporting period, which is 17.1 percent
higher than in the same period in 2022.
