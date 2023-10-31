Swiss Asstra Eyes To Offer Transit Routes Through Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. AsstrA Company will actively offer transit routes through Azerbaijan, the Branch Manager of AsstrA in Azerbaijan, Emin Isaev told Trend.

Isaev noted that within the framework of the "Strategy of Socio-economic Development of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026", Azerbaijan intends to increase transit potential and double revenues from transit cargo transportation.

"AsstrA intends to contribute to achieving this goal. Our customers are interested in optimal routes for the delivery of goods between the countries of Europe and Central, South, and Southeast Asia, respectively. With a representative office in the country and reliable partners among local carriers, we will actively offer transit routes through Azerbaijan," Isaev said.

In addition, Isaev said that Azerbaijan has been actively strengthening its role in global logistics in recent years.

"The importance of Azerbaijan as a transport hub is growing. Azerbaijan is a participant in key transport projects, such as the Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and the International North-South Transport Corridor. Azerbaijan is an important link in global logistics routes. The international company AsstrA highly appreciates the potential of the Azerbaijani logistics market, especially in the context of the global economic situation and the development of alternative supply chains. This is how the company's representative office in Baku started working this year. The company specializes in international cargo transportation, offering deliveries by all modes of transport as well as associated services such as customs, cargo insurance, etc.," he said.

AsstrA is represented in Europe, the CIS, Asia, and the USA and intends to enter the top 10 logistics providers in Europe in terms of turnover.

In general, cargo transportation by all modes of transport in Azerbaijan amounted to 166.9 million tons from January through September 2023, which is 5.9 percent higher than in the same period of 2022. Passenger traffic in Azerbaijan exceeded 1.4 billion people in the reporting period, which is 17.1 percent higher than in the same period in 2022.