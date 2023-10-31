               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decline


10/31/2023 2:15:04 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on October 30 decreased by 60 cents and amounted to $91.65 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri Light on FOB base in the Turkish port of Ceyhan decreased by 66 cents (to $89.54 per barrel).

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $75.94 per barrel, down by 75 cents as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, fell by 23 cents on October 30 compared to the previous indicator, to $89 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on October 31.

