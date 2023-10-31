Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decline

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The price for
Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of
Augusta on October 30 decreased by 60 cents and amounted to $91.65
per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil
and gas market.
The price of Azeri Light on FOB base in the Turkish port of
Ceyhan decreased by 66 cents (to $89.54 per barrel).
Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea
port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk
pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled
$75.94 per barrel, down by 75 cents as compared to the previous
price.
The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North
Sea, fell by 23 cents on October 30 compared to the previous
indicator, to $89 per barrel.
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on October 31.
