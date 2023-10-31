Canadian Military Shows How They Train Ukrainian Tankers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian Armed Forces showed how their service members train Ukrainian soldiers to use Leopard tanks.

A corresponding video is posted on the X account of the Operation UNIFIER Canadian training mission.

“Operation Unifier's Leopard Training Element provided Ukrainian soldiers with military training specifically designed to address the training requirements outlined by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to enhance their combat effectiveness,” reads the post.

As a reminder, Canadian Armed Forces members have trained over 38,000 members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since Operation UNIFIER started in 2015. After the start of the Russian full-scale invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine, but within a few months training was resumed in Great Britain, Poland and Latvia.

Photo: screenshot from the video