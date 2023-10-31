Russians Hit Myrhorod District Of Poltava Region At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to preliminary information, as a result of a Russian missile strike on Myrhorod district, Poltava region, there were no casualties or damage to the infrastructure.
"Nighttime enemy missile attack on Myrhorod district. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, no damage to civilian or critical infrastructure was recorded," Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin posted on Telegram .
As reported, the air defense forces repelled an enemy drone attack on Khmelnytskyi region at night. There were no casualties or damage.
