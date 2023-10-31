War Update: 36 Combat Engagements Occurred At Front In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 36 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched seven missile strikes, 90 airstrikes, 82 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated settlements.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .

"Unfortunately, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilians were killed and wounded. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged," the report says.

At night, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine again, using two Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs and one Kh-59 guided aerial missile. All enemy UAVs were destroyed by the air defense forces and means.

The enemy launched airstrikes on Stohniyi, Petropavlivka, Senkove, Pershotravneve in Kharkiv region; Serebrianske forestry, Spirne, Vyimka, Andriyivka, Kurdiumivka, Arkhanhelske, Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Stepove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Orlivka, Marinka, Oleksandropil, Katerynivka, Novomykhaylivka, Vuhledar in Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region; Novoberyslav, Zmiyivka, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Beryslav, Mykolayivka, Antonivka, Tiahynka in Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North operational-tactical group of troops in Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in border areas, conducts active subversive activities to prevent the redeployment of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-tactical group of troops in Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted an unsuccessful assault in the area of Synkivka in Kharkiv region, where our defenders repelled two enemy attacks.

In Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In Bakhmut direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the area of Klishchiyivka, where our defenders repelled three attacks. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on the enemy and gaining a foothold on the achieved boundaries.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-tactical group of troops in Avdiivka direction, the occupiers do not stop trying to encircle Avdiivka, but our soldiers hold the defense firmly, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The offensive actions of the enemy were unsuccessful in the areas of Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomayske settlements in Donetsk region, where the defense forces repelled more than five enemy attacks.

In Marinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhaylivka, Donetsk region. Here, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 15 enemy attacks.

In Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia directions, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Staromayorske district in Donetsk region.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in Melitopol direction, inflict manpower and equipment losses on the occupying forces and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational-tactical group of troops in Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers conduct counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces launched 19 strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters and another strike on an enemy anti-aircraft missile system. Ukraine's air defense units destroyed 12 combat UAVs, two guided aerial missiles and six reconnaissance UAVs.

Missile units hit an enemy air defense system, five personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters, nine artillery systems and six other important enemy targets.