Apple unveils fresh computers with speedier M3 chips

(MENAFN) On Monday, Apple Inc. unveiled its latest MacBook personal computers, equipped with speedier M3 chips. The company introduced three variants of the M3 chip: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max.



These three M3 chips bring enhancements to graphics performance, including the incorporation of hardware-accelerated ray tracing processing, as detailed in a press release.



According to Apple, the upcoming hardware will also have a unified memory architecture that "delivers high bandwidth, low latency, and unmatched power efficiency," as well as Dynamic Caching, which assigns the use of local memory in hardware in real time.



In order to better handle video, the trio of hardware devices also has an improved media engine that "supports AV1 decoding, enabling power-efficient playback of streaming services to further extend battery life."



Apple's new M3 chips are set to be accessible in the recently announced 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops.



“Apple Silicon has completely redefined the Mac experience. Every aspect of its architecture is designed for performance and power efficiency,” Apple’s executive vice leader of Hardware Technologies Johny Srouji stated in a declaration.



“With 3-nanometer technology, a next-generation GPU architecture, a higher-performance CPU, faster Neural Engine, and support for even more unified memory, M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max are the most advanced chips ever built for a personal computer.”

