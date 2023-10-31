KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 27 Cents To USD 92.82 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil went down 27 cents to USD 92.82 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 93.09 per barrel last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Tuesday.

At the global level, the prices Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate went down each by USD 3.03 and USD 3.23, settling respectively at USD 87.45 per barrel and USD 82.31 pb. (end)

km













MENAFN31102023000071011013ID1107341616