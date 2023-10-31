Biden signs executive order on AI

(MENAFN) In a significant development, President Joe Biden took a pivotal step on Monday by signing an executive order on artificial intelligence during a White House ceremony.



This comprehensive order serves as a comprehensive response to the multifaceted concerns arising in the dynamic realm of AI, encompassing crucial aspects such as cybersecurity, global competition, the imperative need to combat discrimination, and the intricate task of establishing technical oversight for advanced AI systems.



This 111-page document presents a detailed laundry list of priorities, and it is noteworthy that it has garnered swift and notable support from diverse quarters. Interestingly, this encompassing order also serves as an indication of the White House's deliberate endeavor to address the increasingly palpable tensions between the distinct AI factions operating within the confines of Washington's corridors of power. These factions encompass various interest groups, including those wielding significant influence within the Democratic Party.



Moreover, the Biden administration's all-encompassing approach to AI governance, as exemplified by this executive order, may also be seen as a calculated strategy to navigate the intricate web of AI stakeholders, with a view to maintaining a harmonious balance and avoiding discord among the various constituencies within the expansive constellation of AI governance.



The majority of observers identify three main parties attempting to shape AI policy. Progressives see AI as a threat to the United States because of its effects on issues pertaining to civil rights, employment security, and racial bias. The "longtermists" emphasize how technology could eventually be used to create lethal bioweapons or possibly wipe out mankind. There are also those that fear AI will undermine US national security and geopolitical power. These individuals are known as AI hawks.

In a significant development, President Joe Biden took a pivotal step on Monday by signing an executive order on artificial intelligence during a White House ceremony.



This comprehensive order serves as a comprehensive response to the multifaceted concerns arising in the dynamic realm of AI, encompassing crucial aspects such as cybersecurity, global competition, the imperative need to combat discrimination, and the intricate task of establishing technical oversight for advanced AI systems.



This 111-page document presents a detailed laundry list of priorities, and it is noteworthy that it has garnered swift and notable support from diverse quarters. Interestingly, this encompassing order also serves as an indication of the White House's deliberate endeavor to address the increasingly palpable tensions between the distinct AI factions operating within the confines of Washington's corridors of power. These factions encompass various interest groups, including those wielding significant influence within the Democratic Party.



Moreover, the Biden administration's all-encompassing approach to AI governance, as exemplified by this executive order, may also be seen as a calculated strategy to navigate the intricate web of AI stakeholders, with a view to maintaining a harmonious balance and avoiding discord among the various constituencies within the expansive constellation of AI governance.



The majority of observers identify three main parties attempting to shape AI policy. Progressives see AI as a threat to the United States because of its effects on issues pertaining to civil rights, employment security, and racial bias. The "longtermists" emphasize how technology could eventually be used to create lethal bioweapons or possibly wipe out mankind. There are also those that fear AI will undermine US national security and geopolitical power. These individuals are known as AI hawks.

MENAFN31102023000045015839ID1107341615