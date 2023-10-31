Israel Launches A Surprisingly Calibrated Invasion

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Israel's“second phase” of its war against Hamas consists of small unit attacks just inside the northern Gaza Strip border, accompanied by continual aerial bombing and artillery fire targeting the interior of the enclave.

One reason for the air strikes is to make sure Hamas doesn't emerge from the war intact, a NATO general said.

“The air force is used because not all objectives are achievable with targeted ground operations. And because, at this moment, only the air force can carry out the IDF's main aim: to strike the large network of underground tunnels,” declared the general, who spoke anonymously.

Israel's continual bombing of the north Gaza Strip and shelling in Gaza is designed to kill, or at least dissuade, Hamas guerrillas from using an extensive tunnel network to ambush Israeli soldiers.

From the air, breaking into Hamas' tunnel system should not be difficult, the NATO official said.“The bombs must go deep and explode underground. There are two types. For instance, one type is simple, enters at a certain depth with a delayed explosion that explodes underground,” he explained.

Israel has added an armed element that is needed to undo perhaps the most unexpected facet of Hamas' October 7 surprise invasion: the taking of Israeli and other nations' citizens as hostages.

It has dispatched commando units to rescue them. The use of special units to scour Gaza for the hostages answers domestic and international pressures, especially from relatives and friends of the missing, to free the hostages alive.

Late Monday, in an apparent first success of the effort to liberate hostages, Israel announced that one captive female soldier had been rescued by a military unit. Israeli officials say there are 238 others still in captivity.

It is unclear whether Israel's current tactics stem from a long-standing invasion strategy or were devised this month in response to Hamas' surprise raid. Some 300,000 Israeli troops were quickly gathered outside Gaza's borders and it appeared that the force would invade quickly and massively.

Israel's government is under pressure to secure the freedom of hostages taken by Hamas. Image: YouTube Screengrab