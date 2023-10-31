Global Portable Epilepsy Monitoring Market Size & Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global portable epilepsy monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2028.



Global portable epilepsy monitoring market growth is driven by the rising incidence of epilepsy and advancements in portable epilepsy monitoring. The rising demand for minimally and non-invasive devices to treat and monitor epilepsy is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Key Market Trends



The growth of the global portable epilepsy monitoring market is primarily propelled by an upward trend in the incidence of epilepsy worldwide, underlining the pressing need for effective and efficient monitoring solutions. Furthermore, significant strides in portable epilepsy monitoring technologies, marked by ongoing advancements and innovations, have played a crucial role in bolstering market expansion.

These notable technological breakthroughs have paved the way for the development of highly sophisticated and user-friendly portable monitoring devices, catering to the evolving demands of both patients and healthcare professionals.

In addition, the escalating demand for minimally invasive and non-intrusive monitoring devices has emerged as a key growth driver for the market. This heightened preference for non-invasive solutions stems from the growing emphasis on enhancing patient comfort and convenience, while simultaneously ensuring accurate and reliable monitoring of epileptic episodes. As patients and caregivers increasingly seek unobtrusive and user-friendly monitoring options, the market is expected to experience a significant surge in demand for portable epilepsy monitoring devices that offer seamless and hassle-free monitoring solutions. This confluence of factors, including the rising incidence of epilepsy, advancements in portable monitoring technology, and the growing demand for minimally invasive devices, is poised to drive the sustained growth and expansion of the global portable epilepsy monitoring market in the foreseeable future.

Key Market Insights



As per the product type outlook, the device type segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the application outlook, the hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres & clinics segment is anticipated to be the largest segment during the forecast period

North America is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

Asia Pacific is analyzed to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028 The key players operating in the market are Silicon Lab, Epilert, Murata Vios, Seer Medical, Telecare24 Ltd (Epilepsy Alarms UK), Divoti, Epi USA, SAMi, Breathe-zy and Bay Alarm Medical, among others



By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)



Device Type



Chest Sensor



Watch Sensor



Monitors



Cameras



Mattresses and Pillows

Others Service

By End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)



Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres & Clinics

Neurology Centres Home Care Settings



By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America



U.S.

Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam Rest of APAC

Central & South America



Brazil

Argentina

Chile Rest of Centra & South America

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



