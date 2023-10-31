AS Ekspress Grupp: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report For Q3 And 9 Months Of 2023

The Group's revenue growth for the 3rd quarter was strong, increasing by 9% as compared to the same period last year. Total revenue growth was 15% in the nine-month period. Excluding from revenue the acquisitions made in Lithuania (news portal Lrytas and news agency ELTA) in the second half of 2022, revenue growth for the first 9 months was also 9%. Digital advertising sales have been in an upward trend both in Estonia and Lithuania.

In Latvia, the total market volume decreased, and the advertising revenue earned by Ekspress Grupp in Latvia is about 7% lower than last year. This decrease has been offset by higher sales revenue from the ticket platform and digital screens. The ticket platform, which is part of the Group, has increased its sales both through the number of events on the portal as well as through the increase of the average ticket price.

We remain moderately cautious regarding the end of the year, as the higher level of interest rates may affect people's consumption and thereby advertising sales volumes. Until now, the advertising market has behaved rather positively, and there have been no significant volume reductions by customers.

Over the past year, the Group has gained nearly 42 000 readers with digital subscriptions in the Baltic States, or 30% more than at the end of September last year, reaching 180 thousand subscriptions. The Group's digital revenue base is increasingly based on the sales revenue from digital subscriptions. The ability to increase the average price also contributed to the subscriber revenue growth. We have also strengthened the quality and volume of content offered by the Group's media companies to be the leader in the field of digital subscriptions in all Baltic States. The Group is moving towards its strategic financial goals and wishes to offer digital paid content to at least 340 000 subscribers by 2026.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Ekspress Grupp totalled EUR 2.4 million in the 3rd quarter, increasing by 8%. The EBITDA for the first 9 months totalled EUR 6.0 million, increasing by 18%. Profitability has been positively impacted by successful sales of online advertising and digital subscriptions in Estonia and Lithuania, and the volume growth of ticket sales platforms and digital outdoor screens.

The net profit for first 9 months of 2023 totalled EUR 1.2 million, which is 28% lower as compared to last year. Including one-off extraordinary expenses, the Group earned a profit of EUR 0.8 million in the first 9 months. Lower net profit is primarily attributable to one-off expenses related to the liquidation of Express Post and unprofitable operations in the amount of EUR -0.6 million in the first half of the year. The home delivery service of Express Post was terminated in the first half of the year, and the one-off liquidation expenses and unprofitable operations will no longer be reflected in the Group's upcoming quarters. In addition, the level of net profit has been impacted by higher interest rates due to the increase in Euribor and higher depreciation expenses due to the Group's investments. The negative effect of interest expenses is twofold, impacting the results for the first 9 months as an additional expense of EUR 0.5 million. The net profit for the first 9 months of 2022, which is the basis for comparison, also included a one-off extraordinary financial income of EUR 0.2 million resulting from the purchase price adjustment of the ticket sales environment.

The Group's liquidity is solid, and we consider it important to keep liquidity reserves for any potential new acquisitions as well as for a potential economic cooldown. As of 30 September 2023, the Group's monetary funds totalled EUR 6.1 million (31.12.2022: EUR 7.4 million). Over the 9-month period, the Group has repurchased shares in the total amount of 1 million and paid dividends to the shareholders in the amount of EUR 1.5 million. Thus, in first 9 months of 2023 the Group has made payments to the shareholders in the total amount of EUR 2.5 million.

Q3 AND 9 MONTHS RESULTS

REVENUE

In the 3rd quarter of 2023, the consolidated revenue totalled EUR 16.5 million (Q3 2022: EUR 15.1 million). The revenue for the 3rd quarter increased by 9% year-over-year. The consolidated revenue for the first 9 months of 2023 totalled EUR 51.8 million (9 months 2022: EUR 45.0 million). The revenue for the first 9 months of the year increased by 15% as compared to the previous year. This growth was attributable to both online advertising revenue as well as digital subscription revenue. The share of the Group's digital revenue in total revenue was 83% in the first 9 months of 2023 (9 months 2022: 77% of total revenue). Digital revenue for the first 9 months of 2023 increased by 24% as compared to the same period last year.

PROFITABILITY

In the 3rd quarter of 2023, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 2.4 million (Q3 2022: EUR 2.3 million). EBITDA increased by 8% as compared to last year and the EBITDA margin was 15% (Q3 2022: 15%). In the first 9 months of 2023, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 6.0 million (9 months 2022: EUR 5.1 million). EBITDA increased by 18% as compared to last year and the EBITDA margin was 12% (9 months 2022: 11%). Profitability has been driven by successful sales of online advertising and digital subscriptions in Estonia and Lithuania, and the volume growth or ticket sales platforms and digital outdoor screens.

In the 3rd quarter of 2023, the consolidated net profit totalled 0.95 million (Q3 2022: EUR 0.86 million). In the first 9 months of 2023, the consolidated net profit, excluding extraordinary expenses, totalled EUR 1.2 million (9 months 2022: EUR 1.6 million). In the first 9 months of 2023, the net profit decreased by 28% as compared to last year. Including one-off extraordinary expenses, the net profit for the first 9 months of the year totalled EUR 0.8 million. The decrease in net profit is mainly due to higher interest rates resulting from the increase in the Euribor and higher depreciation expenses resulting from the Group's investments. The negative impact of interest is twofold and manifests itself as an additional expense of EUR 0.5 million in the results for the first 9 months of the year. The results for the first 9 months of the year were also impacted by the one-off costs in the amount of EUR 0.3 million related to the liquidation of the home delivery services of AS Express Post. As of July, the home delivery services of Express Post were liquidated and the Group will no longer incur any additional losses on this business.

In the first 9 months of 2022, the positive one-off impact on the net profit in the amount of EUR 0.2 million was attributable to the profit which arose on the revaluation of the final payment related to the acquisition of Biļešu Paradīze.

EXPENSES

In the first 9 months of 2023, the cost of goods sold, marketing, and general and administrative costs totalled EUR 49.3 million (9 months 2022: EUR 43.3 million). Operating expenses increased by EUR 6.0 million (+14%) as compared to the same period last year. Labour costs increased the most, by EUR 4.0 million (+17%).

In the first 9 months of 2023, the Group employed 976 employees on average which is 104 employees more as compared to the same period last year (9 months 2022: 872 employees). This growth is attributable to 80 employees who were transferred from the acquired companies, incl. ELTA news agency in Lithuania acquired in May 2022 and the news portal lrytas acquired in December 2022. 24 employees were hired from other companies in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the Group had available cash in the amount of EUR 6.1 million and equity in the amount of EUR 54.0 million (55% of total assets). The comparable data as of 30 September 2022 were EUR 6.1 million and EUR 53.0 million (57% of total assets), respectively. As of 30 September 2023, the Group's net debt totalled EUR 14.3 million (30 September 2022: EUR 10.5 million).

In the first 9 months of 2023, the Group's cash flows from operating activities totalled EUR 6.9 million (9 months 2022: EUR 3.9 million), that were positively impacted by the ticket sales platforms in Estonia and Latvia. The sales activity of the Latvian ticket sales platform has recovered and is in a better position due to higher ticket prices as compared to the pre-Covid-19 period.

In the first 9 months of 2023, the Group's cash flows from investing activities totalled EUR -3.0 million (9 months 2022: EUR -4.8 million), of which EUR -2.4 million was related to the development and acquisition of tangible and intangible assets, demonstrating higher investments in products and technologies. In the first 9 months of the year, the Group invested EUR -1.0 million in new LED screens using a finance lease.

In the first 9 months of 2023, the Group's cash flows from financing activities totalled EUR -5.2 million (9 months 2022: EUR -4.0 million), of which EUR -1.0 million is the share buy-back and EUR -1.5 million is the dividend payment to the shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp. The financing activities also include the net change in borrowings in the amount of EUR -1.3 million and lease liabilities in the amount of EUR -1.4 million.

SHARE BUY-BACK AND DIVIDENDS

Within the framework of the share buy-back programme, on 9 March 2023 AS Ekspress Grupp purchased 588 235 shares at the price of EUR 1.70 per share in the total amount of EUR 1.0 million.

At the regular general meeting of shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp held on 4 May 2023, it was decided to pay a dividend of 5 euro cents per share in the total amount of EUR 1.49 million. Dividends were paid to shareholders on 24 May 2023.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW

Key financial indicators for segments