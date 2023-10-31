Apparel Accessories Market Is Slated To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 24 Billion By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global appeal accessories market is anticipated to surpass US$ 12.6 Bn in 2021 and expand at a CAGR close to 6% over the next ten years. According to Fact, East Asia dominates the global apparel accessories market and is foreseen to maintain its dominance in terms of market share over the forecast period. This regional market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 6% through 2032.

Key findings of the Apparel Accessories market study:



Regional breakdown of the Apparel Accessories market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Apparel Accessories vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Apparel Accessories market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Apparel Accessories market.

Key Companies Profiled



The Gap Inc.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.

Kering S.A.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E.

NIKE Inc.

PVH Corp.

Hugo Boss AG

Adidas AG Burberry Group plc

Competitive Landscape

The majority of companies discussed in the report have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions. Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.



In Aug 2021, Gap Inc. acquired Drapr , an eCommerce startup and online application based on technology that enables customers to quickly create 3D avatars and virtually try on clothing. Drapr is designed to help customers find the best clothing size and fit for their style and body type while helping retailers reduce unnecessary returns.

In Sept 2021, Industria de Diseño Textil SA -owned fashion accessories company Uterqüe unveiled an online flagship store on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s portal Tmall, marking the brand's foray into China. In Dec 2021, NIKE, Inc ., announced the acquisition of RTFKT , a leading brand that leverages cutting-edge innovation to deliver next-generation collectibles that merge culture and gaming.

Key Segments in Apparel Accessories Industry Research



By Product :



Belts



Handbags



Scarves



Eyewear



Jewelry



Neckties



Gloves



Handkerchiefs



Hat Apparel

Others

By Demographic :



Men



Women

Children

By Price :



Economical



Mid-range



Premium

Super-premium

By Sales Channel :



Modern Trade



Franchise Outlets



Specialty Stores

Others

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



The Middle East & Africa Latin America

Queries addressed in the Apparel Accessories market report:



Why are the Apparel Accessories market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Apparel Accessories market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Apparel Accessories market? What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Apparel Accessories market?

