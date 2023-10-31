Adaptive Front Lighting Systems Industry : Illuminating The Road Ahead

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market to reach $4,157.9 Mn in 2031 | Report, Share, Size

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market," The automotive adaptive front lighting market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Europe is expected to dominate the global market in 2021 owing to presence of leading automotive lighting companies and OEM in the region. Factors such as presence of leading players, increase in sales of luxury cars, and demand for technological advancements in front lighting are anticipated to propel the growth of the market. The commercial vehicles segment is expected to witness higher growth on account of factors such as, enhanced safety and increasing penetration of intelligent lighting systems.

Factors, such as adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and rise in concern toward road safety supplements the growth of the global automotive adaptive front lighting market. Moreover, high cost & configuration complexity accompanied with unorganized aftermarket services in developing regions hamper the growth of the market. However, factors, such as increase integration of advanced technology in vehicle and surge in adoption of autonomous vehicles, create ample opportunities for the growth of the global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting industry during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles, technological advancements in automotive lighting, increasing production and sales of electric cars globally, accelerating urbanization, and expansion of auto-manufactures into emerging markets are some factors that are expected to aid the automotive adaptive front lighting market in the near future.

Although, the automotive market has struggled due to the pandemic, the automotive intelligent lighting system market has the high scope of growing opportunities in future due to factors such as the rising demand in autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles, technological advancement in automotive lighting, and growing for automobile safety features from consumer-end expected to help in aiding of automotive adaptive front lighting market.

Moreover, despite the decrease in sales number of luxury cars in 2020, the automotive adaptive front lighting market is expected to recover due to continuous developments and high competitiveness among the players for autonomous driving technology. For instance, leading automotive companies such as Toyota Motor and Ford Motor, have claimed the top two positions on the list of most competitive firms in terms of patents related to autonomous driving technology. In addition, both companies have overtaken Waymo, the autonomous car company owned by Alphabet in the global race to develop self-driving technology as indicated by new patent data.

Key players operating in the global automotive adaptive front lighting market report include Continental AG, DE Amertek Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, J.W. Speaker Corporation, Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. and Valeo.

Key Findings Of The Study

By technology, the LED segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

