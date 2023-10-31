Air India Expands Distribution Networks Through GDS Partnerships

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi : Air India has announced significant enhancements to its domestic and global distribution networks through extended multi-year agreements with key Global Distribution Systems (GDS) partners, namely Amadeus, Sabre, and Travelport.

These agreements offer travel agents, resellers, and businesses worldwide greater access to Air India's seat inventory and fares. Notably, Air India's expanded partnerships with these GDS partners now encompass the delivery of New Distribution Capability (NDC) products, providing travellers with personalised pricing, attractive fare bundles, and new ancillaries.

The expanded collaboration with Travelport includes the distribution and servicing of NDC content, empowering Travelport subscribers to promote Air India's branded and ancillary products effectively.

Furthermore, Air India's distribution agreements with Amadeus and Sabre now include domestic content and the distribution and servicing of NDC content.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer at Air India, emphasised the significance of these developments in the airline's ongoing transformation and modernisation program. These strengthened distribution networks and renegotiated GDS contracts aim to drive commercial efficiency and success, supporting Air India's future growth in the dynamic aviation market of India.

Air India recognises the tremendous growth in the Indian aviation sector and is committed to capitalising on these opportunities. The renewed partnerships with Amadeus, Sabre, and Travelport enable Air India to align with modern retailing practices, showcase its offerings globally, access new markets, and expand its customer base, contributing to India's thriving aviation industry.

-B