Vistara Starts Delhi-Hong Kong Direct Flights

Pune : Vistara inaugurated daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Hong Kong, its officials said on Monday (October 30).

The inaugural flight, operated on Vistara's A321neo aircraft, commenced from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi at 21.05 hours on October 29 and arrived at Hong Kong International Airport at 05.55 hours.

Vistara's A321neo is distinguished for its exceptional features, including comfortable three-class seating with full-flat beds in Business Class, contemporary interiors, in-flight wireless connectivity, and a state-of-the-art entertainment system with Live TV, among others, airline officials said.

"The launch of direct connectivity to Hong Kong is in line with our strategy of steadily growing our international network. Hong Kong being amongst the world's top commercial hubs, attracts a lot of business, MICE and VFR travel from India, besides being a popular leisure destination," Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said in a release.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, has a fleet of 63 aircraft, including 48 Airbus A320neos, 10 Airbus A321s and 5 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

