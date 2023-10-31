Loved Or Loathed, Carbon Capture Is Here To Stay

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Energy, government, and United Nations agencies agree that carbon capture and storage (CCS) is an essential weapon in fighting climate change. The technology will be a central part of the debate at the

COP28 conference

starting in Dubai on Monday.

But most environmental groups – and many environmentally minded journalists – oppose it, seeking out and playing up

arguments for its demise .



Why is CCS so vital, yet so vilified?

Carbon capture and storage, or its close cousin, carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS), is a suite of technologies for trapping carbon dioxide, the main gas responsible for climate change, from power stations, industrial facilities, and other sites burning oil, gas, coal, biomass, or solid wastes, or emitting CO2 during production, such as in cement-making.

The carbon dioxide is then piped to a location to be safely disposed of thousands of meters underground, in depleted oil or gas fields, or within rock formations containing undrinkable saline water. It also can be used to make fuels, fertilizers, plastics, enhance plant growth in greenhouses, and even to put the fizz into drinks.

The We Mean Business Coalition, 131 companies representing nearly US$1 trillion of yearly revenues,

published a letter saying ,“We call on all Parties attending COP28 in Dubai to seek outcomes that will lay the groundwork to transform the global energy system towards a full phase out of unabated fossil fuels and halve emissions this decade.” Unabated, in this context, means using capture techniques to keep emissions from warming the planet.