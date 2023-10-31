National School Games From Today At Bakshi Stadium

The National School Games will witness competitions in Under-19 Football and Under-17 Volleyball. J&K LG Manoj Sinha will inaugurate the event with an opening ceremony at 10:30 AM.

The Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K is hosting this event in Srinagar. The department held a press briefing on Monday and outlined its goals for the smooth conduct of the National School Games.

The competitions will go on till November 4.

Run For Unity Today

The J&K Sports Council is set to hold“Run For Unity” today. The event will start 9:00 AM from Bakshi Stadium. LG Manoj Sinha will be the chief guest on the occasion.

